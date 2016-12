ASHLAND COUNTY (WCMH) — An accused serial killer has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Attorneys representing Shawn Grate filed a motion in the Ashland County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

Grate was arrested after police said they recovered the bodies of two women from an abandoned house in September. Investigators say he confessed to killing five women.

A competency hearing is scheduled for next month. His murder trial is set to begin in November.