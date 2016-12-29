Akron DJ gets 4 years in fatal beating over music volume

Robert Jarvis was sentenced Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – A 65-year-old Akron bar DJ will serve four years in prison for beating a man to death who had complained that the music he was playing was too loud.

Robert Jarvis was sentenced Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court for the fatal Jan. 8 fight that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Forrest Ryan, of North Canton.

Prosecutors say the incident began when Jarvis and Ryan got into an argument over the volume of the music that Jarvis was playing at the Zodiac bar in Akron.

After the men exchanged words, surveillance video later shows Jarvis seek out Ryan in another part of the bar and punch him three times in the head.

Jarvis pleaded guilty last month to a single count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony charge.

