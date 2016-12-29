County prosecutor to provide Cleveland police with dash cams

McGinty says the 275 dash cams will result in a "sharp increase" in convictions and a decrease in citizen complaints

By Published:
Generic police

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cuyahoga County prosecutor has agreed to spend $500,000 to equip nearly 300 Cleveland police cruisers with dash cams that can be synched with officers’ body cameras.

Prosecutor Tim McGinty and Cleveland officials announced the planned purchase in a statement Wednesday. McGinty says the 275 dash cams will result in a “sharp increase” in convictions and a decrease in citizen complaints against officers.

Cleveland Safety Director Michael McGrath says the cameras will “add another layer of protection” to officers and citizens.

The dash cams will be paid from money paid to the prosecutor’s office through criminal forfeitures.

Cleveland began issuing body cameras to its entire 1,500-member department in early 2015. City officials have said the use of body cameras has caused a drop in citizen complaints.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s