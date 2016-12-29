Creative Classroom Contest: Youngstown teacher bringing garden to students

Each December, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign recognizes four teachers across the Valley and surprises them with $500. Teachers apply to win, then a panel picks the entries with the best ideas. Our last winner comes from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in Youngstown will learn more about gardening and get some fresh fruits and veggies in the process.

Second grade teacher Sharon King entered WKBN’s Creative Classroom Contest to win $500 for the purchase of two indoor hydroponics pod kits for the classroom.

She said students will apply the scientific method to plant seeds for fruits, vegetables and herbs. They will explore how to transplant the plants into larger pots.

The second graders will also plant a community garden on school grounds, maintain it and set up a Farmers Market, where teachers and staff members can purchase the crops.

“I always have a garden in my home, so I brought in some of my harvest and it was such a treat on the children – so blessed,” she said. “To see the kids, just to smell, taste and touch. So I thought why not put a hydroponic unit in the classroom so they can see the root system grow and then we can transplant it outside.”

King said the plan well help the community as a whole.

“This is going to be great, because there are a lot of elderly people who live near the school. This will be an incredible opportunity to fellowship and share the fruits of our labor,” she said. “Another wonderful thing about this plan is that some of the children don’t have food over the weekend, and the MLK garden will allow them to take fresh fruits and vegetables home.”