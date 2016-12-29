Creator of the Red Solo Cup dies at age 84

NORTHFIELD, IL (WCMH) – The man credited with creating the Red Solo Cup died last week at the age of 84.

Robert Leo Hulseman began working at his family’s company, the Solo Cup Company, at the age of 18. During his 60 years with the company, he worked in a variety of roles before serving as President and CEO, according to his obituary.

He was known as an innovator, a hands-on manufacturing expert, and an industry pioneer; many of the products he developed are ubiquitous today, including the Red Solo Cup and the Traveller Lid.

He also supported charitable causes, including Catholic education, anti-poverty initiatives and religious communities.

One of the products he is credited with creating, the Red Solo Cup, is a ubiquitous item at parties across the country. The cup was also the focus of a Toby Keith song.