Disaster fund to help repair Lowellville road destroyed by flood

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A disaster relief program will help the Village of Lowellville pay for repairs from a severe thunderstorm two summers ago.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency’s “State Disaster Relief Program” announced Thursday it will give Lowellville $200,000 to offset some of the $1.3 million cost.

Heavy rains in June of 2015 caused road and water line damage on McGill Street between Walnut and Wood streets. The downpour flooded driveways and backyards.

Officials struggled to find money to pay for the repairs, so they applied for state and federal funds.

