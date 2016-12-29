Disaster fund to help repair Lowellville road destroyed by flood

Heavy rains in June of 2015 caused road and water line damage on McGill Street in Lowellville

By Published:
A state disaster relief fund will help pay for repairs to a Lowellville road damaged by flooding.

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A disaster relief program will help the Village of Lowellville pay for repairs from a severe thunderstorm two summers ago.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency’s “State Disaster Relief Program” announced Thursday it will give Lowellville $200,000 to offset some of the $1.3 million cost.

Heavy rains in June of 2015 caused road and water line damage on McGill Street between Walnut and Wood streets. The downpour flooded driveways and backyards.

Officials struggled to find money to pay for the repairs, so they applied for state and federal funds.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s