Dominic Joseph Medina Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church in Campbell, with Rev. Shawn Conoboy officiating, for Dominic Joseph Medina, 85, who entered his heavenly abode on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

Dominic was born February 11, 1931, in New Castle, the son of Frank and Carrie Russo Medina.

Dominic graduated from Youngstown East High School in 1950.

He then married his high school sweetheart, Augustina (Tina) Blazquez on August 25, 1951 at Immaculate Conception Church.

As a member of the Ohio National Guard 37th Division, 135th Field Artillery, he was placed on active duty and dispatched to Louisiana. As a Sergeant, he trained recruits in preparation for the Korean War.

Dominic was employed in 1953 as a U.S. Postal Carrier, serving Campbell and providing 33 years of dedicated service. Dominic’s catch phrase, “make it happen” reflected his personality. He exemplified this attitude as a private business owner of Medina Home Furnishings and during his tenure as Mayor of his beloved city of Campbell. Dominic was truly a remarkable individual who possessed a strong work ethic and who established a record of achievement worthy of emulation.

Dominic provided years of loyal service to numerous organizations. He was president and long term member of the Campbell Board of Education, as well as the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. He also served on the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph the Provider Church and worked for the Holy Name Society. He served as president of the Mexican Club. He was a member of OCCHA, the Sons of Italy, the Campbell Knights of Columbus, and was a long time Grid Iron Club member.

As a Commander of the American Legion Post 560, he embodied the ethos of Duty, Honor, and Country – “what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.” Dominic was a true servant leader for his country and the United States Army, as a civil servant for the U.S. Post Office and no least, as a public servant for his community.

Dominic gave freely of his time, energy, and abilities to all he encountered while remaining humble and gentle. He possessed an unwavering commitment in performing his duties and fulfilling his responsibilities. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family, who are certain that his Lord will greet him with the words, “well done, good and faithful servant.”

Dominic leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 65 years, Tina; his son, Tommy; his daughters, Dolores (Ron) Eusanio of Tracy, Califorina and Tina Marie (Anthony) DeFelice of Poland; five grandchildren, Ryan and Robert Eusanio, Marielena (Stan) Gozur, Anthony III and Dominic DeFelice; and a great-grandson, Michael Thomas Gozur. He also leaves his sisters, Mary Cangey and Helen (Gerald) Truman; a brother, Anthony (Marianne) Medina and a sister-in-law, Jean Medina.

Dominic was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Frank (Jr.) Medina.

The Medina family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, January 3 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

