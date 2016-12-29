Driver suspected of drinking before crash was scheduled to go to jail

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man scheduled to go to jail for a past domestic violence conviction was charged with OVI after flipping his car on West Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Eric Gallite was driving the car that flipped on its side. Investigators said Wednesday that the driver tried to beat the light on the corner of U.S. 224 and West Boulevard and lost control.

They believe Gallite had been drinking at the time.

He was additionally charged with distracted driving.

Gallite is on probation and was scheduled to serve 60 days in jail, starting January 3, on a past domestic violence conviction, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. He was convicted of beating his then-girlfriend, investigators say.