Getting into shape your goal? Trainers offer tips on succeeding

Personal trainers say the key to meeting your New Year's resolution of getting into shape is to start off small

By Published:
Getting into better shape is always a big New Year's resolution.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Getting into better shape is always a big New Year’s resolution.

Gyms see a spike in new members when the new year starts.

Personal trainers say if fitness is your resolution, it’s important to have a plan, write down your goals and start off small.

“Don’t do too much too soon. That’s the biggest mistake everybody makes,” said Amy Crist, trainer at Creekside Fitness. “They come in, and out of the gate, they think they have to six times a week, one hour a day. You’re best bet — start one to two  times a week. Gradually add those days in.”

Having a workout buddy helps with accountability, Crist added. If you don’t know anyone, you can drop into a workout class or meet someone at the gym.

“Have fun. That’s going to be a key for you to stick with your program,” Crist said.

We have busy lives, so it can be challenging finding time to workout. Trainers say you need to make your health a priority.

“You can put in 10 minutes in the morning, 15 minutes in the morning, 10 minutes at night, 15 minutes at night. However, it is, you’re going to get the workout in,” said Meri Fetkovich, director of health and wellness at the YMCA.

The trainers said along with cardio, it’s important to work on strength training and flexibility.

Getting into shape takes time, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t see immediate results.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s