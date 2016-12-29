Getting into shape your goal? Trainers offer tips on succeeding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Getting into better shape is always a big New Year’s resolution.

Gyms see a spike in new members when the new year starts.

Personal trainers say if fitness is your resolution, it’s important to have a plan, write down your goals and start off small.

“Don’t do too much too soon. That’s the biggest mistake everybody makes,” said Amy Crist, trainer at Creekside Fitness. “They come in, and out of the gate, they think they have to six times a week, one hour a day. You’re best bet — start one to two times a week. Gradually add those days in.”

Having a workout buddy helps with accountability, Crist added. If you don’t know anyone, you can drop into a workout class or meet someone at the gym.

“Have fun. That’s going to be a key for you to stick with your program,” Crist said.

We have busy lives, so it can be challenging finding time to workout. Trainers say you need to make your health a priority.

“You can put in 10 minutes in the morning, 15 minutes in the morning, 10 minutes at night, 15 minutes at night. However, it is, you’re going to get the workout in,” said Meri Fetkovich, director of health and wellness at the YMCA.

The trainers said along with cardio, it’s important to work on strength training and flexibility.

Getting into shape takes time, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t see immediate results.