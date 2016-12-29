GM sued over Pa. car fire that causes $450K in damage to homes

The fire began in the engine compartment of a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix and caught two neighboring homes on fire

FILE - This April 21, 2009, file photo shows General Motors world headquarters in Detroit. A federal bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday, April 15, 2015, that General Motors is shielded from death and injury claims potentially totaling billions of dollars tied to defective ignition switches in certain GM small cars. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – General Motors has been sued over a 2014 car fire that caused more than $450,000 in damage to two central Pennsylvania homes.

Pennlive.com reports that Erie Insurance Exchange and four of its policy holders claim the blaze resulted from a defect GM officials didn’t adequately address.

The fire began in the engine compartment of a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix owned by Bruce and Sheri Dohner, spread to their garage and engulfed their home. A neighbor’s home also was damaged.

The car was among 1.1 million recalled by GM for a defect that allowed oil to leak onto the engine’s hot manifolds. The lawsuit says the Dohners got the work done, but the repair didn’t work.

On Tuesday, GM asked to have the case moved from Cumberland County Court, where it was originally filed, to federal court in Harrisburg.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

