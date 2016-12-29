Go Penguins! YSU is the place to be during Championship Week

WKBN will be airing a live pregame show, “YSU Drive for Five,” on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. on WKBN Channel 27 and WKBN.com.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has a week of activities planned leading up to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game against James Madison.

Before the week of celebrations begins, the team is holding a meet and greet with fans today at 6 p.m. They’ll be in Beeghly Center to sign autographs and take pictures.

Penguin Championship Week starts with a send-off rally on Wednesday, January 4 from 11 a.m. to noon. It will take place on Armed Forces Boulevard, adjacent to Fifth Avenue and just south of Stambaugh Stadium.

The public is invited to join students, cheerleaders, the pep band and alumni as the players board a bus headed for the airport. From there, the team will be flying to Frisco, Texas to fight for a fifth national title.

On game day, January 7, there will be a watch party at the Covelli Centre, complete with big screens, a DJ and games.

Alumni watch parties are planned around the country. To see where these parties will be, visit the event on YSU Alumni Engagement’s Facebook page.

Fans headed to Texas for the game are invited to YSU’s official tailgate party at Tailgate Town in Toyota Stadium, Northeast Terrace, Section 133. It starts at 9 a.m. Central. A game ticket is required to get in.

YSU alumni, friends and family will meet at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Plano, Texas the night before the championship.

RSVP to either or both Texas events by calling 330-941-2136 or emailing jmleviseur@ysu.edu.

YSU is encouraging fans to wear red and businesses to display red all week leading up to the game in support of the Penguins.

