Good-bye 2016: Notable people lost this year

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, May 9, 2016, in Miami. Fernandez struck out 11 players. Marlins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

"Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr is seen in an undated photo provided by the Carr family. Carr died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from a rare form of dementia. Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music. She was 73. (AP Photo/courtesy of the Carr family)

FILE - In this June 15, 1973, file photo, Arnold Palmer waves his putter and smiles after putting, and missing, a birdie on sixth green in second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship in Oakmont, Pa. A 3-foot-long ramp invented in the 1930s could have more say about who wins the U.S. Open come Sunday, June 19, 2016, than all the swing coaches, sports psychologists and fitness gurus in the wide world of golf combined. It's called a "Stimpmeter" in honor of inventor Edward S. Stimpson and in a nice bit of serendipity, the device traces its origins back to storied Oakmont Country Club, site of this season's second major. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - In this June 27, 2010 file photo, Agnes Nixon arrives at the 37th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Las Vegas. Nixon, the creative force behind the popular soap operas "One Life to Live" and "All My Children," died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Haverford, Pa. She was 93. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

In this Jan. 27, 1977, file photo, playwright Edward Albee, left, makes a point as director Paul Weidner, center, and actress Angela Lansbury look on during a news conference in Hartford, Conn. The three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Albee has died in suburban New York City at age 88. Albee assistant Jackob Holder says the playwright died Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at his home on Long Island. No cause of death has been given. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2009 file photo, U.S. filmmaker Curtis Hanson, speaks during an interview at the International Book Fair in Guadalajara, Mexico. Hanson, who won an Oscar for the screenplay for “L.A. Confidential” and directed Eminem in the movie “8 Mile,” has died. Los Angeles police say paramedics called to Hanson’s Hollywood Hills home found him dead Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. He was 71. (AP Photo/Carlos Jasso, File)