Jackson-Milton Boys’ Basketball Stats (Thru 12/28)

Jackson-Milton will play at Lisbon on Tuesday.

Jackson Milton Blue Jays High School Basketball

2016-17 Jackson-Milton Boys’ Basketball Stats
Thru December 28
Head Coach: Steve Procopio
Record: 3-5 (0-2), ITCL Blue Tier

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 55.6
Rebounding: 31.6
Field Goal Percentage: 40.3%
Three-Point Percentage: 30.7%
Free Throw Percentage: 58.9%
Turnovers: 13.9

Individual Stats
Scoring
Noah Laster – 15.8
Eric Ostrowski – 11.6
Jonathon Voland – 9.9
Clayton Maskarinec – 6.0

Rebounding
Noah Laster – 11.9
Jonathon Voland – 6.8
Clayton Maskarinec – 3.5

Assists
Jonathon Voland – 2.4
Eric Postrowski – 0.9

Steals
Jonathon Voland – 2.4
Noah Laster – 1.4

Field Goal Percentage
Taylor Kleinknecht – 54.2% (13-24)
Clayton Maskarinec – 52.8% (19-36)

Three-Point Percentage
Jonathon Voland – 50.0% (8-16)
Eric Ostrowski – 32.8% (22-67)

Free Throw Percentage
Eric Ostrowski – 81.8% (9-11)
Noah Laster – 65.8% (25-38)

