Mary Stanislav Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Monday, January 2 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell with Fr. Michael Farynets officiating for Mary Stanislav, 97, who passed away Thursday evening, December 29.

Mary was born April 7, 1919 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Karas Ulhar.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and worked as a secretary at various local Insurance Agency.

Mary was member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, the Byzantine Ladies Association and the Greek Catholic Union.

She loved to bake pies, kolachi and clothespin cookies.

Her husband, Steve Stanislav, whom she married June 22, 1940, passed away February 15, 1987.

She leaves to cherish her memory her three daughters, Mary Ann (John) Palusak of Canfield, Patricia (Kenneth) Horvath of Greensboro, North Carolina and Nancy (Steve) Polyack of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Jennifer Coburn, Jeff (Julie) Palusak, Bradley Horvath, Amy (Mark) Humphrey, Lisa (Jason) Zivkovic and Steven (Brigitte) Polyack and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steve; three brothers, Andrew and Michael Ulhar and Joseph Uler and two sisters, Helen Kraynak and Anne Friedman.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home on the Idora Park Trail Unit and Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care given to Mary.

The Stanislav family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Monday morning, January 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home prior to the service.

