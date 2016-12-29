McDonald’s commercial features adopted dog from Cleveland

The dog named Molly was adopted by Steve Romanenghi from the Cleveland APL five years ago

The latest McDonald's television commercial features a dog adopted from the Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL).

The dog named Molly was adopted by Steve Romanenghi from the Cleveland APL five years ago. The six-year-old dog is believed to be a black lab and Russian wolfhound mix.

The director of the commercial asked Romanenghi to bring Molly to the shoot because he had met her previously and knew how well trained she was.

In the commercial, Molly can be seen resting her head on a bed. The forearm in the commercial is actually Romanenghi’s, because he coaxed Molly with treats throughout the shoot.

The commercial is a part of the “procaffinate campaign” by McDonald’s of Northeast Ohio.

Romanenghi said Molly had a great time on set because of all the attention and treats she received.

“Molly has been a great addition to our family. We have also adopted two cats from the Cleveland APL. We are big fans of what the Cleveland APL does,” said Romanenghi.

Sharon Harvey, president and CEO of the Cleveland APL, said they love hearing about adopted animals’ success stories.

“We hope that by seeing Molly, people will realize that animals adopted from shelters are talented, intelligent animals and will consider shelters when looking to add a new member to their families,” she said.

