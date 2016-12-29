Officials: 3 boys charged in Dayton fire too young for jail

The boys have been charged with felony aggravated arson for starting a fire at a Dollar Tree in Dayton

By Published:
fire generic

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A southwest Ohio juvenile court has ruled that three boys charged with setting fire to a Dayton dollar store on Christmas Eve are too young to be jailed.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Montgomery County Juvenile Courts Administrator James Cole called the case a “rare situation” and said options for punishing child offenders under the age of 12 are limited.

Two of the suspects are 10 and the other boy is 11. They have all been placed under 24-hour electronic home monitoring ahead of a juvenile court hearing next month.

The boys have been charged with felony aggravated arson for starting a fire that caused $250,000 in damage to a Dollar Tree store. No one was injured in the fire.

