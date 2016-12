MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation dropped the speed limit on Interstate 80 to 45 mph in Mercer and Venango counties.

PennDOT reduced the speed limit Thursday night due to winter storm conditions. As of 10 p.m., snow covered the interstate.

While roadways have been treated, PennDOT said its primary goal is to keep them “passable,” not completely free of snow and ice.

To stay on top of road conditions, visit 511PA.com.