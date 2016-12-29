Police: Gunman shoots man in face at Cleveland gas station

A man reportedly wearing gloves reached into the victim's parked car and fired a single shot at him before running

By Published:
Shooting Generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police in Cleveland are investigating after an unidentified gunman shot a 22-year-old man in the face earlier this week at a gas station in the city’s Mt. Pleasant section.

Cleveland.com reports the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday when a man reportedly wearing gloves reached into the victim’s parked car and fired a single shot at him before running.
The victim was rushed to University Hospitals, where a doctor says the bullet was lodged against one of his vertebrae. The man’s current condition is unknown.

Police say the victim’s fiance told officers she and another woman witnessed the shooting.

The women reported they had pulled up to chat with the victim after noticing his car at the pump when the shooter struck a short time after. They were unharmed.

