Storm Team 27: Scattered snow showers through Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered snow showers will continue through morning with gusty wind. Watch for blowing snow. Snowfall will add up to 1-3 inches overnight in spots with isolated areas up to 4 inches in the northern snowbelt. Cold and windy again Friday with scattered snow showers. Around an inch or less expected of additional snowfall with 1 to 3 inches possible in the snowbelt. Snow showers will finally taper off later Friday evening into Friday night. The New Year’s Weekend will start dry Saturday morning with snow showers returning, even a small chance for a rain shower, into Saturday afternoon and evening. The threat for precipitation will continue into Saturday night. New Year’s Day looks mainly dry.

Forecast Friday: Windy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Another 1-3” in the snowbelt with Around 1” or less throughout the rest of the region. (60%)

High: 29 Friday night: Snow showers tapering off. Additional light accumulation possible. (60%)

Low: 20 Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible afternoon and evening. Small Chance for a rain shower. (60%)

High: 39 Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Very small risk for a late day shower. (20%)

High: 39 Low: 24 Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 35 Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 53 Low: 41 Wednesday: Rain mixing to snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 (Falling) Low: 40(Early) Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 27 Low: 23 Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 24 Low: 15

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

