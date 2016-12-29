Storm Team 27: Windy with snow showers tonight

Paul Wetzl, WKBN weather By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-


WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Trumbull and Mercer counties are under Lake Effect Snow Advisories through Friday evening. Snow will continue overnight with gusty wind up to 30mph possible.  Watch for blowing snow.  Snowfall will add up to 1-3 inches tonight in spots with isolated areas up to 4 inches in the northern snowbelt.  Cold and windy again Friday with scattered snow showers.  Around an inch or less expected of additional snowfall with 1 to 3 inches possible in the snowbelt.  Snow showers will finally taper off later Friday evening into Friday night.  The New Year’s Weekend will start dry Saturday morning with snow showers returning, even a small chance for a rain shower, into Saturday afternoon and evening.  The threat for precipitation will continue into Saturday night.  New Year’s Day looks mainly dry.

Forecast

Tonight: Gusty wind with scattered snow showers. 1 to 3 inches possible. Up to 4 in the snowbelt. (90%)
Low: 25

Friday: Windy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. 1-3” in the snowbelt with Around 1” or less throughout the rest of the region. (60%)
High: 29

Friday night: Snow showers tapering off. Additional light accumulation possible. (60%)
Low: 20

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible afternoon and evening. Small Chance for a rain shower. (60%)
High: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Very small risk for a late day shower. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 24

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 41

Wednesday: Rain mixing to snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 (Falling) Low: 40(Early)

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 27 Low: 23

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 24 Low: 15

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s