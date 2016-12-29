The Limited stores closing in Niles, Boardman

The two locations at Eastwood and Southern Park malls are closing as part of company-wide layoffs

By Published:
The Limited

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Limited clothing stores at the Eastwood and Southern Park malls are closing next Saturday.

The two locations will be closing their doors as part of company-wide layoffs.

Over 200 people are losing their jobs at the headquarters in Columbus.

There were about 250 The Limited stores going into the holidays.

Other stores have already closed or will close within the next ten days.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “The Limited stores closing in Niles, Boardman

  1. However, today Kerala is emerging as an advert and commercial hub in the nation that’s giving other states a
    run because of their money. It is the second largest
    in the islands in addition to being it really is quieter than its famous neighbour Mallorca, it can be more fitted to the more discerning traveller.
    Bathing inside the superior waters is a joy high are a couple of
    fantastic opportunities for exploring – though, of course
    with the sea, you ought to, obviously, ensure that you
    follow prevailing local advice to make certain safety.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s