NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Limited clothing stores at the Eastwood and Southern Park malls are closing next Saturday.
The two locations will be closing their doors as part of company-wide layoffs.
Over 200 people are losing their jobs at the headquarters in Columbus.
There were about 250 The Limited stores going into the holidays.
Other stores have already closed or will close within the next ten days.
1 thought on “The Limited stores closing in Niles, Boardman”
