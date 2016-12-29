Youngstown woman charged in Austintown sex sting

Katherine Sakalosh was charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools

Katherine Sakalosh, charged with soliciting, possessing criminal tools and selling/purchasing dangerous drugs in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was arrested after police said she tried to sell sex to an undercover officer.

Police said 32-year-old Katherine Sakalosh responded to an officer who texted a number listed online for escort services. Sakalosh advertised under the name “Sophie” and talked to the officer about prices for sex, saying she would bring condoms to their meeting, according to a police report.

Wednesday, the officer met Sakalosh at BP on Mahoning Avenue, where she was arrested. Sakalosh was charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools. Police said she also had a warrant for a past drug charge.

Sakalosh admitted to being involved in prostitution for about a month and a half, according to police.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. January 4.

Sakalosh’s arrest is the latest in a string of prostitution-related arrests in Austintown over the past few months.

