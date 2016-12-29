Youngstown’s East High finds old yearbooks, selling them to public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re feeling nostalgic, Youngstown’s East High School has a way to relive your high school glory days.

Employees found yearbooks from Wilson and East high schools and The Rayen School while going through the school’s archives.

Those pieces of memorabilia will be sold to the public for $15 each. The money will go to the East High School Yearbook program.

Available yearbook schools and years include:

East: 1933, 1942, 1976, 1978-79, 1986,1990-91, 1996-97 and 2008-2015. The school was the Golden Bears or the Panthers during those years.

Wilson: 2007, Redmen.

Rayen: 1973-74, 1980-82, 1985, 1989, 1991-2002 and 2004-2007. The teams were the Bengals/Tigers.

Those who want to purchase a yearbook should do so with cash or money order. The yearbooks will cost $8 to ship.

The yearbooks can be ordered at the school, located at 474 Bennington Ave. For more information, call 330-740-4005, ext. 4106 or 4117, or email victor.arcenio@youngstown.k12.oh.us or mark.halls@youngstown.k12.oh.us.