YSU offering students travel package to championship football game

Youngstown State will begin selling the packages at noon Thursday, Dec. 29 to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game in Texas

By Published: Updated:
It's less than two weeks away -- Youngstown State's try for its fifth National Championship in Frisco, Tex.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University students can now purchase a travel package for the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game.

The YSU Penguins face the James Madison Dukes in the 2017 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game in Frisco, Texas. The game is scheduled for Saturday, January 7.

This first-come, first-served package is for current students and recent Fall 2016 graduates. General admission tickets to the game through YSU had sold out earlier this month. 

The cost of the trip package is $150 per person (double-occupancy hotel room), $100 per person (triple occupancy hotel room) and $75 per person (four per room).

The price includes round-trip bus transportation, two nights lodging in Plano, Texas and one game ticket. Meals are not included. The University is covering the cost of the game ticket and transportation.

To reserve a spot, students must call the YSU Athletic Ticket Office at (330) 941-1978 with credit card information and a valid student-ID banner number. Only one ticket will be provided per banner number.

The YSU Athletic Ticket Office is open until 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m  Friday. The Ticket Office is closed on Monday, Jan. 2.

If a student wishes to travel with another student, he or she should provide the Ticket Office with a roommate preference. All students must call separately to reserve their spot on the trip.

The trip departs the YSU campus (behind Beeghly Center) at 4 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 and returns immediately following the game on Jan. 7. Those making the trip need to be at Beeghly Center at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 5.

There are no refunds. Parking will be available in the M-90 Lot.

The general-admission tickets are located in Section 121 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

WKBN will be airing a live pregame show, “YSU Drive for Five,” on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. on WKBN Channel 27 and WKBN.com.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s