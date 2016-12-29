YSU offering students travel package to championship football game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University students can now purchase a travel package for the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game.

The YSU Penguins face the James Madison Dukes in the 2017 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game in Frisco, Texas. The game is scheduled for Saturday, January 7.

This first-come, first-served package is for current students and recent Fall 2016 graduates. General admission tickets to the game through YSU had sold out earlier this month.

The cost of the trip package is $150 per person (double-occupancy hotel room), $100 per person (triple occupancy hotel room) and $75 per person (four per room).

The price includes round-trip bus transportation, two nights lodging in Plano, Texas and one game ticket. Meals are not included. The University is covering the cost of the game ticket and transportation.

To reserve a spot, students must call the YSU Athletic Ticket Office at (330) 941-1978 with credit card information and a valid student-ID banner number. Only one ticket will be provided per banner number.

The YSU Athletic Ticket Office is open until 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday. The Ticket Office is closed on Monday, Jan. 2.

If a student wishes to travel with another student, he or she should provide the Ticket Office with a roommate preference. All students must call separately to reserve their spot on the trip.

The trip departs the YSU campus (behind Beeghly Center) at 4 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 and returns immediately following the game on Jan. 7. Those making the trip need to be at Beeghly Center at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 5.

There are no refunds. Parking will be available in the M-90 Lot.

The general-admission tickets are located in Section 121 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

WKBN will be airing a live pregame show, “YSU Drive for Five,” on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. on WKBN Channel 27 and WKBN.com.