3 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Austintown Warren Road Friday morning.

Two cars struck one another head-on and were heavily damaged. One person had to be pulled from a vehicle.

Weathersfield Fire Chief Randy Pugh said three people were taken to hospitals — one to St. Elizabeth Health Center and two to Trumbull Memorial Hospital. The names and conditions of the people involved weren’t available on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 11:52 a.m., and Weathersfield Fire Stations 41 and 42 responded.