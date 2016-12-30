Crews still clearing Mercer Co. roads with more snow on the way

PennDOT is prepared with 9,000 tons of salt available in Mercer County

By Published:
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation snow plow.

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – As crews work to clear Mercer County roads from Thursday’s wintry blast, they’re prepping for another round tonight.

“I was on shift until midnight last night and we had a lot of heavy squalls. I mean, it was like whiteout conditions,” said Paula Klingler, with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “We actually had to have the speed limit reduced within the county and on the interstates.”

Weather like this is pretty much par for the course.

“Mercer County residents expect there to be five inches of snow in late December. Western Pennsylvania winters are like this,” said Frank Jannetti, Director of Public Safety.

Klingler said PennDOT has been plowing its 34 roadways since early Thursday evening.

“On the interstates, we normally use straight salt and on our interstate look-alikes, like…State Route 18.”

Currently, Mercer County has 9,000 tons of salt available.

Jannetti said they’re prepared for whatever comes their way.

“They do everything they can. They do a great job keeping the roadways clear, and our fire departments are prepared to go out in the event that they need to.”

To avoid accidents, Klingler said drivers need to be patient.

“Take time traveling because the wind is supposed to pick up here, so we’re going to have heavy wind gusts with drifting.”

Frank said drivers need to allow for extra time and focus on the roads.

“Distracted driving is always an issue, whether it’s dry roads or snow-covered roadways, but people just need to take their time and understand that an extra five minutes isn’t going to hurt them.”

If you don’t see a PennDOT truck plowing, don’t worry.

“We’re on the road,” Klingler said. “We’re not always in the exact place that people would like us to be, but we are out there taking care of business.”

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s