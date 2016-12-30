Death Records: December 30, 2016

COY, William Arthur., 62 – Salem, Ohio

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

William Arthur Coy Tribute

KILLINGSWORTH, ROSE, 90 – Canfield, Ohio

Friends may call Tuesday, January 3 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.

Rose Killingsworth Tribute

YOURST, Nicholas J., 64 – Hubbard, Ohio

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, at the funeral home, and will continue at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown

Nicholas J. Yourst Tribute



