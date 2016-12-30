Driver gets 30-day sentence for crash that killed West Middlsex man

Robert Arms was charged with vehicular homicide after the February crash that killed 56-year-old Wayne Ayers

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged with causing a Brookfield Township crash that killed a West Middlesex man was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Thursday.

Robert Arms, 39, was charged with vehicular homicide after the February crash that killed 56-year-old Wayne Ayers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Arms, of Tarentum, Pa., was driving northbound in a box truck on Warner Road and had stopped at the intersection of state Route 82. Ayers was traveling westbound on Route 82 in a semi truck, approaching the intersection, when Arms failed to yield and pulled into his path

Ayers, Arms and a passenger of the box truck — James George, 41 — were all taken to the hospital following the crash with serious injuries. Ayers, a tractor-trailer truck driver for Pitt-Ohio, later died of his injuries.

Thursday, Arms was also ordered to pay $500 in fines as part of his sentence. His license will be suspended for one year, but he was given limited driving privileges for work, according to court records.

