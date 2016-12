Struthers senior Jaret Jacubec hit 6 three pointers and finished with a game high 18 points in the Wildcat’s 50-41 victory over Poland Friday night.

The Cats also got 15 rebounds from senior Andrew Carbon and improve to 8-1 overall, and 4-0 in the All-American Conference.

Poland was led by sophomore standout Braeden O’Shaughnessy, who scored 15 points. Dan Kramer chipped in 14 for the Bulldogs.