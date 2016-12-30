Law change affecting Pa. drivers goes into effect Saturday

Pennsylvania drivers won't have to put registration stickers on their license plates, starting Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Starting Saturday, some new laws will change things for drivers in Pennsylvania.

As part of the changes, those drivers won’t have to put registration stickers on their license plates.

Friday is the last day that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will issue the tickers. After that, they will no longer require drivers to have them.

Drivers will still have to register their cars. Police will ask for a registration card and use the license plate readers to confirm the registration.

The Commonwealth said the change was made to save taxpayers just over $3 million per year.

You can find more information on the change on the Department of Motor Vehicles’ website.

