Liberty PD: Thieves take off in company vehicle loaded with tools

Police said the thieves filled the Liberty company's vehicle with roofing tools and left the area

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Police said some people stole numerous roofing tools and a company vehicle Monday night.

The thieves loaded the Grover Roofing & Siding vehicle up with multiple roofing tools, according to police. The tools are marked “Grover Roofing.”

Officers said the thieves then left the area.

Grover Roofing is offering a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to a conviction and the recovery of the tools.

If you have information about the theft, please contact Liberty Police through the department’s tip line at 330-539-9830 or send them a Facebook message. All tips will remain confidential.

