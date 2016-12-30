Mooney & Haas get to 3-3 after topping LCCS

Mooney meets Ursuline next week.

By Published: Updated:
Cardinal Mooney Cardinals high school basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney evens their record at 3-3 with their 59-46 home victory tonight over Lake Center Christian. Pete Haas led the Cardinals with 23 points as he made a trio of three-point baskets and was a perfect 4 for 4 at the charity stripe. Haas has now scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games.

The Cardinals also saw Pat Brennan (8), Jordan Stanford (8), Jay Raymer (7), and Johnnie Mikos (7) all contribute seven points or more towards the victory. Mooney shot 81.3% (13-16) from the foul line while connecting on 6 three-point shots.

Mooney (3-3) will meet their rival-Ursuline on Tuesday while Lake Center Christian (4-4) will be matched against Waterloo.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s