Nicholas J. Yourst Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Nicholas J. Yourst, 64, passed away early Friday morning, December 30, 2016, at his home with his loved ones by his side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Nicholas was born June 11, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Nicholas and Sue Marunczak Yourst, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1970 graduate of Struthers High School, attended the Rochester Institute of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University and graduated from Ohio Northern University, where he earned a degree in pharmacy.

Mr. Yourst worked as a pharmacist for 41 years at ValleyCare Northside Medical Center .

Nick was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and was a member and committeeman of the Friends of the NRA. He was a member of the Mahoning County Sportsman’s Club and of the Lowellville Rod & Gun Club. He greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting and he loved gardening, landscaping and caring for his mastiffs. Most of all, Nick enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews.

Nick leaves his wife of 37 years, Linda M. Braccolino Yourst, whom he married June 15, 1979; his mother, Sue Yourst Frank and her husband, Jack Frank of Poland, Ohio; a sister, Sue (Patrick) Thomas of Poland; a brother, Gregory (Paula) Yourst of Ortonville, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Jessica (T.J.), Andrea (Nick), Colin (Brianna), Spencer, Brandon, Lauren and Diana; great-nieces and great-nephews, Addison, Jackson, Owen, Ainsley and Noah, all who loved their “Uncle Necky” very much; and his loyal canine companion, Isabella.

His father, Nicholas and his other loyal canine companions, Nico and Bo, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, at the funeral home, and will continue at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

