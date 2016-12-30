Official: 5 shot at Ohio resort area are treated at hospital

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) – A sheriff’s office says five people were shot at a cottage resort area in rural central Ohio.

The Mansfield New Journal (http://ohne.ws/2hTLnfu ) reports the shootings happened just after midnight Friday at Spruce Hill Inn & Cottages near Mansfield. Richland County sheriff’s Capt. Jim Sweat tells the newspaper all the victims were treated at a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were male teens from Mansfield 17 to 19 years old.

Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for the state Attorney General’s Office, says three state crime scene agents were assisting.

The owner of the Spruce Hill Inn told the paper they tried to turn people attending a party away as it grew too big.

The facility’s website describes it as a place for retreats, meetings, reunions and graduations.

