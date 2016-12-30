Police stress importance of designated drivers during New Year’s

Last year, there were 1,086 crashes and six deaths during the New Year's holiday weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” this holiday weekend.

Road safety is going to be a top priority for law enforcement during the New Year’s weekend.

Last year, there were 1,086 crashes during that holiday weekend, including six deaths. Three of those crashes were alcohol-related.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brad Bucey said it’s important to arrange transportation ahead of time if you plan on drinking while you’re out.

“Just make a plan so that you’re not, at the last minute, having no options and having to drive,” he said.

Bucey said Highway Patrol plans on doubling up its patrols, looking for impaired drivers.

You can find a list of designated drivers in the area at the Designated Driver USA Foundation’s website. 

