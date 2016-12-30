Rose Killingsworth Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 3 at St. Christine Church for Rose Killingsworth, 90, of Canfield who passed away Friday, December 30, in Canfield Place, formerly Brookdale/ Sterling House.

Rose was born March 5, 1926 in Youngstown the daughter of William and Julia (Thomas) Csiss.

Rose was a graduate of Canfield High School class of 1943 and received her bachelors degree from Youngstown College and her masters degree from Kent State University.

Rose worked for the Boardman School System as a Reading Intervention Specialist at Market Street Elementary, retiring in 1979.

She was a charter member of St. Christine Church along with her parents and very active within the church. She started the legion of Mary and the Cursillo Renewal movement at the church. Later in life Rose attended St. Jude Church in Columbiana. Rose and her late husband, Stan were also very active with the Trumbull New Theater in Warren for many years. She was also active with Angels for Animals and the Canfield War Veterans Museum. After her retirement from teaching, Rose and her sister owned and operated Heavenly Books and Gifts from 1985 until 1996.

Her husband, Stan Killingsworth whom she married July 15, 1972, passed away March 9, 1985.

Rose leaves one sister, Charlotte Wilkeson of Canfield; two nephews, Dave and William Wilkeson of Canfield; two great-nieces, Jenna and Jordan and one great-nephew Jacob; along with her beloved cat, Poe.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Friends may call Tuesday, January 3 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



