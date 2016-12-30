Sears store at Shenango Valley Mall closing

The Sears store at the Shenango Valley Mall will begin its liquidation sale on January 6 and will permanently close in April

By Published:
Sears generic
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sears store at the Shenango Valley Mall will close in mid-April, according to a company spokesperson.

Tessa Morelli said the decision to close the E. State Street store was “difficult, but necessary.”

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and will be accelerating the closing of unprofitable stores as we have previously announced,” she said. “We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors.”

The store will begin its liquidation sale on January 6 and will permanently close in April. The Sears Auto Center will remain open and is not closing.

Sears would not say how many workers are affected, but they are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Sears or Kmart stores.

The move is just the latest closure for the chain.

In October, the company announced the closure of the Sears Appliance and Hardware store. The struggling company has been closing Sears and Kmart stores across the U.S.

It is also one of several closures in recent years at the Shenango Valley Mall.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s