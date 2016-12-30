Sears store at Shenango Valley Mall closing

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sears store at the Shenango Valley Mall will close in mid-April, according to a company spokesperson.

Tessa Morelli said the decision to close the E. State Street store was “difficult, but necessary.”

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and will be accelerating the closing of unprofitable stores as we have previously announced,” she said. “We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors.”

The store will begin its liquidation sale on January 6 and will permanently close in April. The Sears Auto Center will remain open and is not closing.

Sears would not say how many workers are affected, but they are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Sears or Kmart stores.

The move is just the latest closure for the chain.

In October, the company announced the closure of the Sears Appliance and Hardware store. The struggling company has been closing Sears and Kmart stores across the U.S.

It is also one of several closures in recent years at the Shenango Valley Mall.