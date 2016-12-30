Sebring’s long-time police chief passes away

Sebring Manager Richard Giroux said Heverly died after a brief illness

Chief Ray Heverly passed away on Friday morning, according to the Sebring Police Department.
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of Sebring’s police chief has died after more than 20 years on the force.

“We are all going to miss him greatly,” Giroux said.

The department posted the news to its Facebook page on Friday, saying “he was loved by so many people and touched so many lives. A great man with a great heart, who was also a great friend.”

Heverly began his law enforcement career of 27 years as a part-time patrolman in 1987 with the Sebring Police Department. He worked his way up the ranks, receiving the promotion to police chief on Oct. 23, 2000.

Chief Heverly was the recipient of numerous commendations for his service including the Gallantry Star Medal, Drug Buster Medal with Bronze Palm Leaf, Chief’s Achievement Medal, Ready Commendation Medal and the Distinguished Police Service Medal from the American Police Hall of Fame.

“Ray’s love for Sebring and his dedication to his work, the department and the community was always clear,” Giroux said. “He was always there for anyone and everyone that needed his help. Words cannot adequately express his loss and he will be greatly missed.”

