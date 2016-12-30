Storm Team 27: Snow will take a break tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers will take a break overnight with lows falling into the middle 20’s. Saturday will start cold and dry. Look for clouds to thicken through the day with snow showers developing into the afternoon. There is a chance for rain showers to mix in at times. Snow accumulation through late afternoon will be around 1 inch or less. Highs will push into the upper 30’s. Snow showers, mixing with rain at times, are expected into your New Year’s Eve. Better weather New year’s Day with some sun. Warming up early next week with rain showers developing. Watching for another storm late week. We will need to keep an eye on the storms track to determine how much snow we will see.

Forecast

Tonight: Snow showers tapering off.

Low: 24

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Snow showers afternoon and evening. Small Chance for a rain shower. Snow accumulation around 1” or less. (70%)

High: 39

Saturday night: Scattered snow showers. Chance for a rain shower. (70%)

Low: 24

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 54 Low: 43

Wednesday: Rain mixing to snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 (Falling) Low: 33(Early)

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 25 Low: 18

Friday: Chance for snow showers. *WATCHING STORM PATH*

High: 25 Low: 15

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. *WATCHING STORM PATH*

High: 23 Low: 16

