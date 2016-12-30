Storm Team 27: Windy with snow ending tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-





WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cold and windy again today with scattered snow showers. Around an inch or less expected of additional snowfall with 1 to 2 inches possible in the snowbelt. Snow showers will finally taper off this evening evening. The New Year’s Weekend will start dry Saturday morning with snow showers returning, even a small chance for a rain shower, into Saturday afternoon and evening. The threat for precipitation will continue into Saturday night. New Year’s Day looks mainly dry.

Forecast Today: Mostly cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers. Another 1-2” in the snowbelt with Around 1” or less throughout the rest of the region. (50%)

High: 29 Tonight: Snow showers tapering off. Additional light accumulation possible. (20%)

Low: 20 Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Snow showers possible afternoon and evening. Small Chance for a rain shower. (60%)

High: 39 Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Very small risk for a late day shower. (20%)

High: 39 Low: 24 Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 35 Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 53 Low: 41 Wednesday: Rain mixing to snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 (Falling) Low: 40(Early) Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 27 Low: 23 Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 24 Low: 15

