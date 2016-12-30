William Arthur Coy Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – William “Willie” Arthur Coy, 62 of Salem, died at 5:42 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2016 at Mercy Health / St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

He was born on September 18, 1954 in Salem, the son of the late Arthur Wm. and Lydia Ann (Perkins) Coy.

He has been a lifetime area resident, attended Salem City Schools until 1974. He graduated in 1976 after having transplant surgery.

He was previously employed at the Burger Chef and Church Budget in their maintenance department.

In the recent years, he has been apart of the family of residents of Essex of Salem. When he was able, he had attended church at the Salem Salvation Army and Tri-County Church of God in Salem. He loved to go around and help people when ever he could. An avid sports fan of all the Cleveland teams. He dearly loved to be with his family and spend time enjoying the beauty of the great outdoors. A real favorite of his was when he was able to go and eat out at a restaurant.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, The former Juanita Mae Clark whom he married on May 19, 1984, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by all his siblings, Gloria Marrero, Elizabeth Houshour and Arthur Coy, Jr.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Pastor Francis Burkhart of the church will be officiating with burial to be in the Washingtonville Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation (Northern Ohio Region Office) POB 40544, Bay Village, Ohio 44140.

Please go and sign the guestbook, or leave a tribute to the family at www.apgreenisenfh.com

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, January 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.