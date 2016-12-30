Wright helps Farrell hand East first loss

Farrell, PA (WKBN) – The Farrell boys basketball team defeated Youngstown East in overtime, 82-78 Friday in the championship game of the Dresch-McCluskey Tournament.

The game was tied at 37 at halftime, and the Steelers had a chance to win at the buzzer. Farrell outscored East, 14-10 in overtime and held on for the win.

Sophomore Kyi Wright led the Steelers with a game-high 26 points. He was joined in double figures by Jarod Messett (18), Brandon Chambers (12), and Jourdan Townsend (11).

Calvaughn Bryant led East with 15 points, while Vonzell Matlock had 14. Ceandre Backus and Terrell Weaver added 10 points apiece.