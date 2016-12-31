Amber alert ends for abducted child in Sharpsville

The child and suspect were located in Reading City and are in custody

By Published: Updated:
Generic police

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Amber Alert for an abducted baby girl in connection with a homicide has ended.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued the Amber Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department just before 3 p.m. Saturday. They then cancelled the alert at 3:40 p.m. and said the child and suspect were located in Reading City and are in custody.

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith confirmed it is in connection with a homicide.

Police said around noon, eight-month-old Ariella Downs was abducted from 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville at the Georgetown South Apartments.

Police said she may be with Antonio Velazquez-Rupert — a 36-year-old Hispanic male who is 5-foot-10 inches tall.

Police said he was armed and dangerous.

WKBN is on the scene covering the incident. Stay here for updates as they become available and watch WKBN First News at 6 for a live report.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s