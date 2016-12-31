Amber alert ends for abducted child in Sharpsville

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Amber Alert for an abducted baby girl in connection with a homicide has ended.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued the Amber Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department just before 3 p.m. Saturday. They then cancelled the alert at 3:40 p.m. and said the child and suspect were located in Reading City and are in custody.

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith confirmed it is in connection with a homicide.

** The child and suspect has been located in Reading City and are in custody. The Amber Alert is now cancelled. ** https://t.co/NaK71oVVOt — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 31, 2016

Police said around noon, eight-month-old Ariella Downs was abducted from 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville at the Georgetown South Apartments.

Police said she may be with Antonio Velazquez-Rupert — a 36-year-old Hispanic male who is 5-foot-10 inches tall.

Police said he was armed and dangerous.

WKBN is on the scene covering the incident.