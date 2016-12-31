Malkin’s OT winner propels Pens past Canadiens

Pittsburgh won 12 of 15 games in December

Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal 1:54 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Montreal was whistled for too many men on the ice 1:10 into OT, and then Malkin scored his 16th of the season. Conor Sheary tied it with 55 seconds left in the third period by scoring his ninth goal of the season.

Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel also scored for the Penguins, who won for the fifth time in six games. Pittsburgh won 12 of 15 games in December, finishing with 12 wins in a calendar month for the fourth time in team history and the second under coach Mike Sullivan.

Defenseman Kris Letang returned for Pittsburgh after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. The Penguins won four of seven games without Letang, who assisted on the tying and winning goals.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 37 shots for Pittsburgh. He is 6-0-1 in his last seven games.
