NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was shot and killed in Newton Falls early Saturday morning in what is being called a suspicious death.

His identity has not yet been released.

Newton Falls Police were called to an apartment on Ridge Road just after 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 49-year-old man shot in the head in a second floor bedroom.

It’s not yet known if his death was accidental or intentional.

Trumbull County Homicide Task Force was called in to help investigate.