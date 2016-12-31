New Years shopping a treat for Rulli’s, A&C Beverages

Michael Rulli-- owner of Rulli Brothers -- says that the holidays are his favorite time in the store

By Published:
Michael Rulli-- owner of Rulli Brothers -- says that the holidays are his favorite time in the store.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Michael Rulli– owner of Rulli Brothers — says that the holidays are his favorite time in the store.

“It’s just exciting. It’s passionate,” he said. “Everyone’s in a good mood and you sell a lot of unusual items that you normally wouldn’t.

“Probably the number one item is sauerkraut. People love sauerkraut and anything that has to do with pork.”

There are several ways to prepare sauerkraut and pork.

“Everything goes in the crock pot,” said Lorraine Hughes of Austintown. “You let it go, leave it alone. You either have mashed potatoes or you have pirogi’s.”

“Rinse the sauerkraut real good,” Jan Romine of Youngstown said. “Put it in with lots of garlic and the roast.”

Over at A&C Beverages in Youngstown, more than 500 people came in to buy their drinks for the holiday.

“It’s been very, very brisk,” said owner Al Francescheli. “Champagne has been selling a lot — particularly Martini and Rossi as I was telling you. But in general, a lot of hard liquors.”

The store is relatively new to Downtown Youngstown, but said it has the best customers.

“They do support us,” Francescheli said. “They want us to do well. I can tell that because they want the city to come back.”

Rulli Brothers turns 100 years old on New Year’s Day. Rulli said their customer’s support means everything.

“The people of Youngstown are so beautiful and they’ve supported us through 100 years,” he said. “And the only reason we’re here is because of them.”

And its all reciprocated.

“It’s close knit, everyone’s so friendly here,” Romine said. “So it makes you want to come here.”

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s