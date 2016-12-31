Pennsylvania trooper shot dead; search continues for suspect

The incident occurred on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township

He is wanted for the homicide of Tpr. Weaver in Huntington County.
Photo of Jason Robison courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police Facebook page

JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police continue their search for the suspect in the fatal shooting of a state trooper.

The officer, Landon Weaver, was shot Friday night while responding to a report of a protection-from-abuse violation at a home in central Pennsylvania. A remote Huntingdon County area has been closed off in the search.

Gov. Tom Wolf says in a statement Saturday that he is confident the suspect will be captured and “brought to justice.”

According to the Pennsylvania State Police’s Facebook page, a search is out for 32-year-old Jason Robison, who police believe is connected to the shooting.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and that his hair may be dyed purple.

Anyone in contact with him is asked to call 911.

Weaver enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015 and was assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop G in Huntingdon. He’s the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

The governor said he will be remembered for his bravery and willingness to serve.

