Ruth E. Gealy Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Ruth E. Gealy passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren.

Ruth was born May 30, 1934 in Ivydale, West Virginia a daughter of the late Worth and Bertha McCune Cottrell.

Ruth treasured her family and loved spending time with them.

Ruth will be sadly missed by her daughters, Alice Gealy of Andover and Lynda (Joseph) Mohn of Cortland; a son, Mark Gealy of Andover; siblings, Eddie, Darlene, Pauline, Ruby, Wilma Lee and Dolly; five grandchildren, Jamie Gealy, whom Ruth raised of Andover, Tauri Dikun of Niles, Tomi Carter of Pell City, Alabama, Bob (Rachael) Blockinger of Cortland and Luke (Jen) Gealy of Westford, Pennsylvania; and six great-grandchildren, Dakota, Makenzie, Mika Rae, Jordan, Jayden and Jaxson.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rex Gealy, whom she married September 30, 1950 and passed away in 2006; a son, Jimmy Gealy and two brothers, Virgil and Bud.

Cremation will take place, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

