Several wounded in New Year’s attack on Istanbul night club

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, wounding several people.

The Anadolu Agency said the attack occurred in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district.

Footage from the scene showed at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out. Media reports said police have cordoned off the area and an operation is ongoing.

