Storm Team 27: New Year’s Eve rain and snow chance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

For the rest of our New Years Eve forecast we are going to see scattered rain and snow showers linger over the next few hours. Then by midnight we are going to be dry heading into the New Year. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s. Then For the first day of 2017 we are tracking sunny skies and temperatures back up in the 40s. We are tracking another batch of rain Monday morning but most of the rain will be Monday night into Tuesday morning. Then on Wednesday the rain will transition over to snow.

Tonight: Scattered rain and snow showers. Chance for a rain and snow. (40%)
Low: 24

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 41

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 44    Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 53    Low: 42

Wednesday: Rain mixing to snow showers. (40%)
High: 30 (Falling) Low: 30(Early)

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 24    Low: 15

Friday: Partly sunny.  *WATCHING A STORM PATH*
High: 22    Low: 11

Saturday: Partly sunny. *WATCHING A STORM PATH*
High: 26    Low: 10

